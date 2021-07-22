In the wake of football stakeholders’ anger on the Warriors’ disastrous Cosafa Cup campaign and how the team was selected, one fan said raised an interesting point.

“Are you telling us that a player like Talent Chawapiwa is not good enough to play in that Warriors team?”, said the fan on microblogging site Twitter, in response to a ZIFA post.

The 29-year old speed merchant last featured for the Warriors under Sunday Chidzambwa, on June 30 2019, at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, when the now retired veteran coach’s charges were humiliated by DRC in the last group game at the AFCON finals.

He struggled for game time at AmaZulu, played a peripheral role and was reduced to just six starts the entire 2020/21 campaign, and rarely started under Benni McCarthy.

Justifiably perhaps, his exclusion in the Warriors fold might have been due to lack of game time.

Chawapiwa completed a move to ambitious promoted side Sekhukhune United yesterday and his agent Mike Ngobeni, did mention the national team, in explaining why the former FC Platinum winger made the switch.

“Two [seasons]. He’s happy there. There was nothing wrong with Usuthu, but you see the thing is Chawapiwa is a national team player. He didn’t get enough game time,” Nfobeni was quoted as saying by South African publication Kick Off.

“So, definitely he was happy at AmaZulu but at the end of the day, as a soccer player, you can’t be happy staying without playing because the player’s value is on playing.

“We kept on receiving phone calls from the national team, so we came up with a mutual agreement with AmaZulu that he can move on and find game time [elsewhere]. So they were happy for him, he was happy to leave. And Sekhukhune were happy also to have him. It’s exciting,” he added.

