Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari says he dreams of coaching in Zimbabwe once he gains enough experience in Europe.

The 42-year old recently achieved his UEFA A coaching licence in Belfast, Ireland. The badge is one level below the UEFA Pro Licence and allows him to work with youth teams or as an assistant coach of top sides.

In an interview with Thabiso Mosia on SAfm, Mwaruwari said: “My wish now is to be involved at an academy or as an assistant coach at some club around Europe.

“Maybe, two years down the line, then I may consider coming back home.”

Speaking on the possibility of joining the ZIFA administration, the former Manchester City player said he would consider that when he is done with coaching.

Benjani tried to contest the ZIFA presidency in 2014, but he was frustrated out.

“I have loved football since I was young, so anything to do with football, I would love to get involved in some way,” he said.

“Right now I am concentrating on coaching, and maybe when I am done, maybe I would go back.”