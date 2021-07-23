Manchester United has officially signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million ($101m).

Sancho becomes United’s first signing of the season after penning a five-year-contract.

Speaking after completing his transfer, the England international said: “I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”