Warriors vice captain Ovidy Karuru is reportedly wanted by ambitious and newly promoted DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United.

The 32-year old midfielder was on the ranks of relegated Black Leopards last season, for whom he scored six goals in the 2020/21 campaign.

His contact expired at the end of last season and he decided not to renew it.

Karuru, based on reports in South Africa, could be on his way to Sekhukhune, who are on a shopping spree to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Should he eventually join the club, Karuru will have for company, fellow countrymen Tapuwa Kapini, McClive Phiri, Walter Musona and recently recruited Talent Chawapiwa.