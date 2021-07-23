Mauricio Pochettino extends his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023.

The Argentine first joined the club in January after being sacked at Totenham.

Speaking after signing the contract, the gaffer said: “I’m really very happy, for myself and also for my staff.

“It’s very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain.

“That’s why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach… It’s a dream come true.”

During his first sixth months in charge of the Paris Saint-Germain squad, Pochettino led PSG to the semi-finals of the Champions League, with impressive victories at FC Barcelona (4-1) in the first leg of the Round of 16, and over Bayern Munich (3-2) in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

The team also finished in second place in Ligue 1, with 82 points.

Related