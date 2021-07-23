Despite being snubbed by Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic for the Cosafa Cup, CAPS United striker Ishamel Wadi, has been invited for trials at South Africa National First Division side JDR Stars.

Wadi was in top-form for the Green Machine in the Chibuku Super Cup before football in the country was suspended due to the resurgent Covid-19 virus, scoring four goals for the Darlington Dodo-coached side.

Local publication SportBrief, reported that JDR stars wrote to Makepekepe seeking their blessing for the former Harare City player to travel to Pretoria for a two-week trial stint.

The publication also reported that he will fly out of the country this week.

Wadi was a subject of debate on social media as football stakeholders struggled to understand why he was overlooked for Warriors Cosafa Cup squad which took part in the 20th edition of the regional tournament in Port Elizabeth.

