Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extends his contract until 2024 with the option of a further year.

The 48-year old Norwegian took over the post permanently in March 2019 on a three-year contract, after a short spell as an interim coach following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The new contract comes after Solskjaer led United to second place in the Premier League last season and the Europa League final, which they lost.

Speaking after signing the new deal, the gaffer said: “Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club.

“It is an exciting time for Manchester United. We have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey.

“Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.”