Huston Dynamo coach Tab Ramos has hailed the instant impact made by Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe in his side’s defence.

The gangly Warriors star has featured twice for the Texas-based side since his mega move from Turkey, and in both games, he shone.

Ramos believes the former Chicken Inn man has already made an impact

“I think our defense looks solid. We gave up a couple of chances the whole game, but we haven’t had (goalkeeper) Marko (Maric) make the type of saves that he was making up until (centerback) Teenage (Hadebe) arrived. And I think we’re settled there. I’m happy with where we are on the defensive side,” Ramos said during the post match press conference after his side drew 1-1 with San Jose on Sunday, as cited by The Houston Chronicle.

“San Jose’s Javier Lopez had a great opportunity in the sixth minute. He received a pass from the left side and hit a first-time looping shot from 15 yards away that went wide of the right post,” he added.