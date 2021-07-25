Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germany’s Footballer of the Year for the second year running.

The award is given by the football magazine Kicker and the voting is conducted by journalists.

The Bayern Munich striker, who score 41 goals last term, received 356 in a poll cunducted by Kicker magazine while team-mate Thomas Mueller came second with 315 votes. Third place went to Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, who received 38 votes.

Lewandowski said: “I am aware of how big this honour is. It is a reason for great pride and joy for me, because it is rare to win the title of Footballer of the Year in Germany twice in a row,”

“Of course I am happy that I have scored 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga games. This number of goals fills me with great pride and is certainly a spectacular achievement in view of my injury.”