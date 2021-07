The Zimbabwe football fraternity has once again been plunged into mourning following the death of legendary former CAPS United coach Steve ‘The Dude’ Kwashi.

Kwashi died yesterday at the age of 67, though the cause of his death is still unknown.

He was the first coach to lead Makepekepe to a league title, when the star-studded Green Machine class of 1996 won it under his guidance.

The Soccer24 family sends its heartfelt condolences to the Kwashi family.

