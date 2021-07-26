Fernando Torres will return to Atletico Madrid as their u-19 head coach ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The former striker was part of the coaching staff of the club’s youth team last season until he was forced to take time off due to personal reasons. He is now back and will be taking charge of their ‘Youth A’ (youth) side in the 2021/22 campaign.

Atletico’s academy tweeted to confirm the news.

The post read: “Fernando Torres returns home. He will continue with his training, directing Youth A.

“Welcome Fernando.”

Torres is currently working towards his UEFA coaching badges, and this season will be his first involved from the dugout.