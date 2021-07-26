Warriors defender Jimmy Dzingai has been linked with a move to the South African Premier Soccer League.

The 30-year old is currently in the books of Nkana FC in the Zambian Premier League after signing a two-year contract in October 2020. He was part of the Warriors squad that played at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

According to Far Post website, Marumo Gallants (formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) are pushing to sign the Zimbabwean international in this transfer window.

The interest follows after the PSL side has decided against signing former Polokwane City defender Nicholas Motloung.

Motloung has been training with the club for the past few weeks and was part of the squad that travelled to Lebowakgomo for the Global Top four pre-season tournament.

