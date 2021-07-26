Marvelous Nakamba has been nominated for the Zimbabwe Achievers Award’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

The Aston Villa forward will be up against Ipswich Town’s player Zanda Siziba as well as football referee Farai Hallam. Ireland-based forward Prince Mutswunguma, who plays for Waterford FC, and professional cricketer Tawanda Muyeye, are also among the nominees.

In the Junior Sports Personality of the Year category, Sunderland defender Ethan Kachosa and Leicester City youngster Tawanda Maswanhise are going head-to-head. Alois Bunjira Jr, who is on a football scholarship in the UK, nine-year-old Chelsea Academy striker Josh Masara and squash player Ryan Gwidzima complete the list of the nominees.

Fans can vote on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.com before 15 August 2021. The winners will be announced at a virtual event at The Mayfair Hotel in London on 11 September.

Here is the list of nominees in sport categories.

Male Sports Personality

Marvelous Nakamba

Farai Hallam

Tawanda Muyeye

Zanda Siziba

Prince Mutswunguma

Young/junior sports personalities

Josh Masara

Ryan Gwidzima

Junior Bunjira

Ethan Kachosa

Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise

Female Sports Personality

Panashe Muzambe

Felistus Kwangwa

Adelaide Muskwe