Veteran Zimbabwean midfield linchpin Willard ‘Salt and Vinegar’ Katsande is reportedly wanted by DStv Premiership side AmaZulu.

The former Warriors captain’s contract at Kaizer Chiefs will not be renewed and will leave the Soweto giants after a glittering career spanning ten years.

With Chiefs set to make the announcement of Katsande’s exit this week, AmaZulu, as per reports in South Africa, are interested in the 35-year old enforcer.

The Benni McCarthy-coached side will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of the CAF Champions League and are considering Katsande as part of that process.