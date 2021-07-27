Willard Katsande’s agent Sean Roberts says he hasn’t been informed about the developments regarding the departure of his client at Kaizer Chiefs but will engage the club in the coming days.

Katsande’s contract expired at the end of June but was allowed to stay with team for few weeks to allow him play in the CAF Champions League final.

The club decided not to extend his stay further more, leaving him as a free agent ahead of the new season.

Speaking to the Sowetan newspaper, Roberts said he will meet with the club as nothing has been confirmed to him yet.

He said: “Nothing has been said to me. As soon as he leaves you are more than welcome to give me a call.

“I need to speak to the player and the club and see what’s happening. His contract expired, so we will meet with the club.”

Related