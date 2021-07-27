Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the release of Willard Katsande following the end of his contract.

Katsande spent ten years at Amakhosi and holds the record for the club’s most capped foreign player with 326 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder was released along with six other players who include goalkeeper Brylon Petersen, Kgotso Moleko, Philani Zulu, Lazalous Kambole, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman.

In a statement confirming his release, the Zimbabwean was bestowed with a legendary status for his services to the club.

The statement reads: “In order to make way for the new players and ensure that the coach and his technical team prepare adequately, Amakhosi will sadly be parting ways with some players who will not form part of the coach’s plans in the next season…

“Leading the list of those who will exit Naturena is Club legend Willard Katsande. The Zimbabwean joined Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town. After ten years with Chiefs, the midfielder holds the record of being the most capped foreigner after playing 326 official matches.

“The Club would like to truly thank all the players for the immense contribution to Kaizer Chiefs over the last number of seasons. Special mention goes to Willard Katsande who spent the last decade with Chiefs, giving his all.”

