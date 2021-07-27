The romance between newly-promoted DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United and Zimbabwean players continues, amid reports that Dynamos winger King Nadolo was there for trials last week.

Nadolo was, according to local lifestyle tabloid H-Metro, in South Africa where he underwent a one week-trail period at the Kempton Park-based side.

Currently, Sekhukhune is home to veteran goal-minder Tapuwa Kapini, defender McClive Phiri, midfielder Walter Musona, and recently-recruited speed merchant Talent Chawapiwa.

Apart from housing those four players and assessing Nadolo, Sekhukhune are also said to be interested in Warriors vice-captain Ovidy Karuru.

