Willard Katsande has revealed that the talks for a new contract with Kaizer Chiefs collapsed at the last minute.

The midfielder was negotiating to extend his stay at the club after his previous deal expired in June. Indications had suggested that he was set to sign a one-year contract.

However, on Tuesday, Chiefs announced that they were parting ways with their most-capped foreign player after ten years.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Newzroom Afrika TV, the 35-year old explained that the talks failed because Chiefs were looking at long term team building after their two-window transfer ban prevented them from refreshing the squad.

Katsande said: “It is about bringing in new blood to the team, and they (administration) are looking at long term (projects), that is why the talks didn’t go according to the plan.

“There were indeed negotiations going on for my last dance with Chiefs, but these are contract talks – they fail or succeed.”

Despite failing to get a new contract, the former Warriors captain has hinted he will remain at the club in a different capacity.

“They (administration) want to fit me into the system, and have promised to empower me so that I came back and repay Kaizer Chiefs in future because I have stayed there for a long time.

“Sometimes I feel I still want to play, but looking where the club is coming from and what we have discussed, I said ‘OK, it makes sense’.

“I am going to meet them in a couple of next days and iron out everything. But it’s now the end of an era for me to play in the Amakhosi colours.”

Related