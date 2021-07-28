Zimbabwean teen Tawanda Maswanhise will start in Leicester City Xi against Wycombe Wanderers in a pre-season friendly match tonight.

The 18-year old is among the four youngsters that have been training with the senior squad.

Kick-off is at 8:30 pm.

The midfielder has already been involved in the action after also starting in a friendly match against Burton Albion on Saturday. He managed to pull a decent performance and linked well with James Madison on the right flank before coach Brendan Rodgers brought in a different XI during the halftime.

Maswanhise’s involvement in the senior squad follows after he signed a new contract last month.

The attacker was a standout for the club’s under-18s in the previous season and caught the eye of Rodgers towards the end of the campaign. He made his debut appearance in the first team squad in May in a league match against Manchester United.