The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the new date for the draw for the 2021 AFCON tournament

The draw ceremony was initially scheduled to happen on the 25th of June but was suspended due to logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe are among the twenty-four teams that qualified for the competition.

A statement by CAF has confirmed that the event will now take place on August 17 in Cameroon.

“CAF together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cameroon announce that the draw for the final phase of the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations , Cameroon 2021, will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT),” reads the statement.

“The draw will see the 24 countries that will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations descend in the country ahead of 09 January 2022 kick-off.

“CAF will release more information in due course including the draw procedure and special guests.”