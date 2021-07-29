Warriors striker Charlton Mashumba has become the latest player to join ambitious DStv new-comers Sekhukhune United.

The Kempton Park-based side is on a pre-season shopping spree to bolster their squad for the upcoming 2021/22 South African top-flight.

“Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signings of the 29 year old Charlton Mashumba( Polokwane City FC) and Edwin Gyimah (30) from Black Leopards FC ahead of the 2021/22 Season ,” announced the club via a statement.

Babina Noko also recently signed Talent Chawapihwa and reportedly invited King Nadolo for trials.

Already, Sekhukhume is home to Zimbabwean players Tapuwa Kapini, McClive Phiri and Walter Musona.