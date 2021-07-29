The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the go-ahead for the National Sports Stadium to host the upcoming World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The continental governing body had warned that the giant facility needs to be renovated before it can be allowed to host the mouth-watering showdown but ZIFA have confirmed the stadium has passed, though there are still some pending issues which need to be fixed.

“National Sports Stadium has been temporarily approved to host upcoming World Cup qualifiers. CAF has encouraged Zimbabwe to address outstanding issues on; pitch condition, sanitary facilities and access controls,” said ZIFA in a statement.

“CAF will fine ZIFA if any breaches are noted during the World Cup qualifiers.”

The Warriors’ road to Qatar begins in September, with a date against arch-rivals Bafana Bafana at the giant facility before they travel to Ethiopia.

Related