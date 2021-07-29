Warriors trialist Victor Kamhuka is holed-up in the country and club-hunting after parting ways with Malaysian outfit Royal Malaysian Police, Soccer24 has established.

The towering defender moved to the Asian country from Myanmar in February 2021 and signed a 2-year deal, which was ‘terminated by mutual consent’ just six months into it.

“He left the club and went back to Zimbabwe in June after we agreed to terminate the contract by mutual consent,” responded the club to an email sent by this publication.

Efforts to get a comment from the big former Dynamos defender were in vain but sources say he has been in the country since June and club-hunting.

Kamhuka made his Warriors debut in the AFCON qualifier against Zambia in March and partnered Alec Mudimu in central defence as Zdravko Logarusic’s charges lost 0-2.

