Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Ben White on a long term contract.

The England centre-back is joining the Gunners from Brighton for £50m ($70m). He becomes the third arrival at the London club in this window after Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht and Nuno Tavares from Benfica.

Coach Mikel Arteta said: “Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us. And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans.”

Ben will wear the No 4 shirt and will immediately join up with his new team-mates ahead of The Mind Series friendly match at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

Related