Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has announced that he is leaving Turkish side Ankaraspor FC.

The 26-year old joined the Turkish TFF 1 side from Welsh Club Cefn Druids in January.

The club got relegated to the Turkish third division at the end of the 2020/21 season.

He took to Instagram to announce that he is leaving the club but did not reveal his next destination.

