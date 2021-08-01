Aston Villa are reportedly ready to accept Manchester City’s £100m ($139m) bid for England midfielder Jack Grealish.

City made the offer on Friday and according to Sky Sports, Villa are yet to formally respond to City’s offer, but it is understood they are now willing to allow their captain to leave.

The choice is now up to Grealish to decide whether to agree on the move which would be the biggest transfer in English football history. The record is held by Paul Pogba, who re-joined Manchester United for £89m ($124m) from Juventus in 2016.

Should Grealish makes his way to City, Villa will make a move for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell is being eyed by Dean Smith this summer with the club looking to ‘test Norwich’s resolve’ with a bid for the player.

Villa have already signed one player from the Canaries this summer, completing a deal for Emiliano Buendia earlier in the transfer window.