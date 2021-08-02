Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane did not show up at the club’s training ground as expected this morning, fuelling speculation of his want-away status at the North London side.

The England captain (28), was expected at Hotspur Way this morning after the conclussion of his holidays following the Euro 2020 finals but he did not show up.

He is reportedly itching for a move to Manchester City and the Premier League champions even made a £100 million bid for the him.

Kane, according to Sky Sports, has already told the Spurs hierarchy that he wants to leave the club during the current transfer window.

