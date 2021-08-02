Former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has been appointed as the new coach at Zanaco

Kaindu has signed a one-year contract and will replace Chris Kaunda who officially parted ways with the club on Friday.

A statement by the club reads: “Zanaco Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelvin Kaindu as Zanaco’s head coach, returning for a third stint in charge at the club on a 1-year deal.

“He replaces Chris Kaunda who left the club on a mutual agreement. Kaindu was officially unveiled as Zanaco coach at Zanaco FC Secretariat on Sunday morning.”

Kaindu, who was in charge of Bosso for two years in 2014 and then had a stint at Triangle United and How Mine, will link up Warriors striker Evan Katema.

The gaffer is one of the most qualified coaches in Zambia holding high coaching badges including a UEFA B Diploma, the FA International Licence, and CAF A Licence.