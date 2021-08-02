Willard Katsande has reportedly signed a contract with Sekhukhune United on a free transfer.

According to the FARPost website, the Zimbabwe midfielder has penned a two-year contract to join several fellow countrymen who have moved to the club.

The 35-year old became a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season after Kaizer Chiefs decided against extending his decade-long stay.

He was engaged in talks with the Soweto giants after the PSL giants offered him a technical role at the club to appreciate his service.

But it seems the player wasn’t ready to hang up his boots so soon and has moved to Sekhukhune United. He will link up with captain Tapuwa Kapini, McClive Phiri, Walter Musona, Charlton Mashumba and Talent Chawapiwa.

The club is also assessing King Nadolo and are said to be interested in Warriors’ vice-captain Ovidy Karuru.

Meanwhile, Katsande will be registered as local player as he is holder of a South African permanent residence permit.