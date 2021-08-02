Most Zimbabwean players abroad are fine-tuning preparations for the new season while some have already started- here is how they fared for their respective sides.

Teenage Hadebe started for Houston Dynamo and played the entire game, as Tab Ramos’ charges played out a goalless draw at home, with Real Salt Lake in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The gangly defender is still in search of his first win at the Texas-based side.

Marvellous Nakamba featured for Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly against Championship side Bristol City, which the Claret and Blue comfortably won 3-0.

Tino Kadewere finally featured for Olympique Lyon after long lay off due to injury, when Les Gones played Porto in a pre-season friendly.

Knowledge Musona featured for Saudi Arabia side Al-Tai FC, when they played a pre-season friendly against Egyptian side Ismali.

Jordan Zemura featured for Championship side AFC Bournemouth, who demolished MK Dons 5-0 in the EFL Cup first round.