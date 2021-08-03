Willard Katsande has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs’ offer is still standing despite joining Sekhukhune United.

The midfielder’s contract with Amakhosi expired in June but the deal was not renewed, ending his decade-long stay as a player. Instead, the club offered him a technical role and was engaged in talks with the Soweto giants for the past week.

However, the player said he wasn’t ready to hang up his boots so soon and decided move to Sekhukhune United.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Premier Soccer League side.

Speaking on Star FM, Katsande revealed that he will return to Chiefs once he retires from playing football.

He explained: “I did what I had to for my family and I also felt I still had the legs (to play). It was also important to secure my long term future and they promised me a position with the club when I do retire.”

Katsande will link up with several fellow countrymen including Tapuwa Kapini, McClive Phiri, Walter Musona, Charlton Mashumba and Talent Chawapiwa.

The club is also assessing King Nadolo and are said to be interested in Warriors’ vice-captain Ovidy Karuru.

Meanwhile, Katsande will be registered as local player as he is holder of a South African permanent residence permit.

