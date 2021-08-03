Mamelodi Sundowns have announced a partnership with international sports agency Roc Nations Sports, a division of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The stable works with clubs such as Arsenal and Leeds United, and some renowned footballers, including Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

According to Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, the partnership will help scale the club to greater heights on the international scene.

Motsepe said: “Mamelodi Sundowns is proud to partner with a brand as renowned as Roc Nation Sports. This partnership, with one of the leading sports agencies in the world, will contribute to the Club’s vision of becoming one of the best football clubs in Africa.

“We are excited to share this relationship with our most important partner, the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters, who join us on this journey as we reach new heights in innovation, entertainment, and success. Our motto “The Sky is The Limit” reminds us that no dream is too big; and by working together with like-minded organizations, we can go further and inspire those around us.”