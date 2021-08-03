Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that he wouldn’t mind having Brighton and Hove star Percy Tay on his roaster at the Egyptian giants.

Mosimane, who ‘polished the diamond’ when he transformed Tau to a big star at Mamelodi Sundowns, says he wouldn’t mind bringing back the England-based striker to Africa.

“I have a very good relationship with Percy. And if he is available, why not? And also, does he want to come back to Africa?” he opened up to South African publication Soccer Laduma.

“Can we afford the transfer fee Brighton would demand? And also, would we satisfy his personal terms? If all those boxes can be ticked, then I will have a huge interest on this one,” he added.

Tau recently scored his first goal for Brighton in a pre-season friendly, but faces stiff competition for a place in the team, regardless.

