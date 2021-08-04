CAPS United midfielder Blessing Sarupinda, has become the latest Zimbabwean player to join ambitious South African top-flight side Sekhukhune United.

Sarupinda was one of the very few bright stars at what was a very poor Cosafa Cup campaign for Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth last month and inevitably attracted interest across the Limpopo.

“AYSA graduate and Zimbabwe national team player Blessing Sarupinda has signed for newly promoted DSTV Premiership Side Sekhukhune United. We wish you all the best Champ,” Aces Youth Academy, who developed the stylish midfielder, confirmed on Facebook.

The 22-year old becomes the fourth Zimbabwean player to join the ambitious DStv Premiership new-comers this tranfer window, after the recruitment of slippery singer Talent Chawapiwa, bustling striker Charlton Mashumba and veteran midfield workhorse Willard Katsande.

Sekhukhune have been on a massive pre-season shopping spree ahead of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership campaign, which roars into life this month.

They are also linked with club-less Warriors vice captain Ovidy Karuuru, who left relegated Black Leopards after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

Babina Noko is also home to veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini, McClive Phiri, and Walter Musona.