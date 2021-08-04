Inter Milan have confirmed that Christian Eriksen is in “excellent physical and mental shape”, after he visited his team-mates on Wednesday morning for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The midfielder also met Inter’s directors and staff, as well the club’s new manager, Simone Inzaghi.

A statement released by Inter reads: “The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, teammates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.

“He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process.”

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on June 12.

He spent six days in hospital, where he was fitted with a defibrillator (ICD).

However, this put his future at Inter in the balance as footballers with pacemakers fitted cannot play in Italy, unlike in some other countries.

The tests he is undergoing will eventually determine whether or not he can have it removed, allowing him to stay at Inter.

Related