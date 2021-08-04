Sekhukhune United have offloaded Mcclive Phiri as the club seek to refresh its foreign quota ahead of the new season.

Phiri joined the side in National First Division in 2020 following his departure at Bidvest Wits after its disbandment. He helped the team win promotion to the top-flight and was an integral part of the squad .

The former Highlanders fullback’s release comes at a time Sekhukhune have signed several Zimbabwean players.

The have signed Talent Chawapiwa, Charlton Mashumba and veteran midfield workhorse Willard Katsande while Blessing Sarupinda became the latest arrival at the club after completing his move on Tuesday.

Babina Noko is also home to veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini, and Walter Musona.

They are also linked with club-less Warriors vice captain Ovidy Karuuru, who left relegated Black Leopards after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

