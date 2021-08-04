The Zambian FA (FAZ) has unveiled the new technical for their national team following the sacking of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic last month.

Beston Chambeshi will take over the reins on an initial three-month contract with Aljosa Asanovic coming in as the technical advisor.

Karol Prazencia and Stefan Carevic will serve as the two assistants in the technical team.

A statement by FAZ confirmed the news saying: “Coach Beston Chambeshi and Technical Advisor Aljosa Asanovic were officially welcomed at Football House this morning.

“The duo conferred with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, his deputy Dr Justin Mumba, Technical Committee chairperson Mwansa Kapyanga and General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

“Chambeshi and Asanovic will be assisted by Karol Prazencia as assistant coach and Stefan Carevic who will serve as video assistant.

“The bench has been given a three-month contract that will see them oversee the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that commence on September 1.”

Meanwhile, Micho has already joined the Uganda national team as their new head coach following his departure at Chipolopolo.

The Serbian returned for his second spell with the Cranes, signing a three-year contract with the East Africans.

The gaffer’s first spell with Uganda ended soon after the 2017 Afcon finals following a payment dispute.