Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with Barcelona any time soon, according to Goal.com.

The Argentine superstar’s recent deal expired in June, and talks had took long to be completed as the Spanish giants’ financial mess didn’t allow them to register their captain.

But after they received a significant funds from La Liga, the contract will now be signed. The money was secured after the league got a €2.7 billion (£2.3bn/$3.2bn) loan from CVC Capital Partners to be distributed to each club.

Messi will sign a five-year contract at Nou Camp. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has also accepted the club’s proposed financial package and the payment. He will take an incredible 50 per cent wage cut.

However, there is an option for the contract to be unilaterally terminated in 2023 without the player having to pay a termination clause.

Messi will be joined by his father, Jorge, and club president Joan Laporta on Thursday to sign the contract, with the official announcement expected to follow soon after.

