FC Platinum have entered into a partnership with La Liga side Real Betis.

The deal will see the Zimbabwe champions benefiting from skill and knowledge exchange programmes with the Spanish side.

More details about the partnership will be released soon when the deal is officially unveiled in the coming week.

The development comes at a time Betis are expanding their presence in the country.

Los Verdiblancos have an international academy in Zimbabwe, which was opened last year in October. The project is the first in Africa for the club and has two branches in Harare and Bulawayo.

The Liga outfit also has a sponsorship deals with two Zimbabwean companies – Minerva Risk Advisors and Doves Zimbabwe – in which their brands are advertised during the team’s matches.