There has been a lot of transfer activity among Zimbabwean players based in foreign leagues across the globe in this pre-season window.

About thirty-five players have either completed their transfers or signed new deals.

Leading the list is Warriors captain Knowledge Musona who switched to Saudi Arabia after leaving Anderlecht in Belgium. Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu are no longer based in Turkey, with the former now playing in USA.

Admiral Muskwe left Leicester City and completed a permanent transfer to the English Championship while Brendan Galloway and Macauley Bonne will be playing in the English League One in the 2021-22 campaign.

Costa Nhamoinesu ended his Indian stint and returned to Europe to join Polish second-tier team TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała.

In South Africa, top-flight side Sekhukhune United has been heavily involved with Zimbabwean players and recently signed Willard Katsande, Talent Chawapiwa, Charlton Mashumba, among others.

Katsande joined the club after his stay was not extended at Kaizer Chiefs.

Khama Billiat will remain with Amakhosi following his contract extension.

More deals are expected come on during this window but for now, here are the completed transfers and deals so far.

Players In South Africa:

Player Name New Club Former Club Deal Talent Chawapiwa Sekhukhune United AmaZulu Permanent Evans Rusike Sekhukhune United Supersport United Free Agent, Permanent Charlton Mashumba Sekhukhune United Polokwane City Permanent Mcclive Phiri _______ Sekhukhune United Released Walter Musona _______ Sekhukhune United Released Willard Katsande Sekhukhune United Kaizer Chiefs Free Agent, Permanent Blessing Sarupinda Sekhukhune United CAPS United (Zim) Permanent Ovidy Karuru _______ Black Leopards Free Agent, Contract Expired Divine Lunga Mamelodi Sundowns Golden Arrows Permanent Edmore Sibanda _______ Golden Arrows Free Agent, Contract Expired Danny Phiri _______ Golden Arrows Free Agent, Contract Expired Khama Billiat Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Contract Renewed By 2 Years Washington Arubi Marumo Gallants (Formerly TTM) Marumo Gallants Contract Renewed By 1 Year Gerald Takwara Chippa United Ngezi Platinum Stars (Zim) Permanent Onismor Bhasera Supersport United Supersport United Contract Renewed By 1 Year Learnmore Muyambo Marumo Gallants Harare City (Zim) Permanent Edmore Chirambadare Pretoria Callies (NFD) Real Kings (NFD) Permanent, Short Term Contract Tapiwa Mandinyenya JDR Stars (NFD) Aces Academy (Zim) Permanent Ishmael Wadi JDR Stars (NFD) CAPS United (Zim) Permanent

Players In Other Foreign Leagues:

Player Name New Club Former Club Deal Knowledge Musona Al Tai (Saudi Arabia) Anderlecht (Belgium) Permanent Costa Nhamoinesu TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała (Poland) Kerala Blasters (India) Permanent Brendan Galloway Plymouth Argyle (England) Luton Town (England) Permanent (Short Term Contract) Admiral Muskwe Luton Town (England) Leicester City (England) Permanent Tawanda Maswanhise Leicester City (England) Leicester City (England) New Contract Ethan Takudzwa Kachosa Sunderland (England) Leeds United (England) Permanent, Free Agent Jimiel Takunda Chikukwa _________ Leeds United (England) Released Alec Mudimu _________ Ankaraspor (Turkey) Contract Termination Teenage Hadebe Houston Dynamo (USA) Yeni Malatyaspor (Turkey) Permanent Tendayi Darikwa Wigan Athletic (England) Wigan Athletic (England) Contract Renewed Macauley Bonne Ipswich Town (England) QPR (England) Loan Adam Chicksen Notts County (England) Notts County (England) Contract Renewed Zanda Siziba Ipswich Town (England) Ipswich Town (England) First Professional Contract Prince Dube Azam (Tanzania) Azam (Tanzania) Contract Renewed