There has been a lot of transfer activity among Zimbabwean players based in foreign leagues across the globe in this pre-season window.

About thirty-five players have either completed their transfers or signed new deals.

Leading the list is Warriors captain Knowledge Musona who switched to Saudi Arabia after leaving Anderlecht in Belgium. Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu are no longer based in Turkey, with the former now playing in USA.

Admiral Muskwe left Leicester City and completed a permanent transfer to the English Championship while Brendan Galloway and Macauley Bonne will be playing in the English League One in the 2021-22 campaign.

Costa Nhamoinesu ended his Indian stint and returned to Europe to join Polish second-tier team TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała.

In South Africa, top-flight side Sekhukhune United has been heavily involved with Zimbabwean players and recently signed Willard Katsande, Talent Chawapiwa, Charlton Mashumba, among others.

Katsande joined the club after his stay was not extended at Kaizer Chiefs.

Khama Billiat will remain with Amakhosi following his contract extension.

More deals are expected come on during this window but for now, here are the completed transfers and deals so far.

Players In South Africa:

Player Name New ClubFormer Club Deal
Talent ChawapiwaSekhukhune United AmaZulu Permanent
Evans Rusike Sekhukhune United Supersport United Free Agent, Permanent
Charlton MashumbaSekhukhune United Polokwane City Permanent
Mcclive Phiri _______Sekhukhune United Released
Walter Musona _______Sekhukhune United Released
Willard Katsande Sekhukhune United Kaizer Chiefs Free Agent, Permanent
Blessing Sarupinda Sekhukhune United CAPS United (Zim) Permanent
Ovidy Karuru _______Black Leopards Free Agent, Contract Expired
Divine Lunga Mamelodi Sundowns Golden Arrows Permanent
Edmore Sibanda _______Golden Arrows Free Agent, Contract Expired
Danny Phiri _______Golden Arrows Free Agent, Contract Expired
Khama Billiat Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Contract Renewed By 2 Years
Washington Arubi Marumo Gallants (Formerly TTM) Marumo Gallants Contract Renewed By 1 Year
Gerald Takwara Chippa United Ngezi Platinum Stars (Zim) Permanent
Onismor Bhasera Supersport United Supersport United Contract Renewed By 1 Year
Learnmore MuyamboMarumo Gallants Harare City (Zim) Permanent
Edmore Chirambadare Pretoria Callies (NFD) Real Kings (NFD) Permanent, Short Term Contract
Tapiwa MandinyenyaJDR Stars (NFD) Aces Academy (Zim) Permanent
Ishmael WadiJDR Stars (NFD) CAPS United (Zim) Permanent

Players In Other Foreign Leagues:

Player Name New Club Former Club Deal
Knowledge Musona Al Tai (Saudi Arabia) Anderlecht (Belgium) Permanent
Costa Nhamoinesu TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała (Poland) Kerala Blasters (India) Permanent
Brendan Galloway Plymouth Argyle (England) Luton Town (England) Permanent (Short Term Contract)
Admiral Muskwe Luton Town (England) Leicester City (England) Permanent
Tawanda Maswanhise Leicester City (England) Leicester City (England) New Contract
Ethan Takudzwa KachosaSunderland (England) Leeds United (England) Permanent, Free Agent
Jimiel Takunda Chikukwa_________Leeds United (England) Released
Alec Mudimu _________Ankaraspor (Turkey) Contract Termination
Teenage Hadebe Houston Dynamo (USA) Yeni Malatyaspor (Turkey) Permanent
Tendayi Darikwa Wigan Athletic (England) Wigan Athletic (England) Contract Renewed
Macauley Bonne Ipswich Town (England) QPR (England) Loan
Adam Chicksen Notts County (England) Notts County (England) Contract Renewed
Zanda SizibaIpswich Town (England) Ipswich Town (England) First Professional Contract
Prince DubeAzam (Tanzania) Azam (Tanzania) Contract Renewed

