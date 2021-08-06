Jordan Zemura will make his English Championship season debut for Bournemouth tonight.

The 21-year old is in the starting XI for the Cherries’ 2021/22 season opener against West Brom. The kick-off time is at 8:45 pm CAT.

The appearance is his second successive in this campaign after playing in the EFL Cup first-round victory against MK Dons last weekend where he came on to replace injured Jack Stacey in the left-back position.

The defender also featured prominently in the pre-season and his performances left coach Scott Parker impressed and hinted the youngster is ‘going to get game time’ at Cherries this season.

Asked about working with the defender, Parker told the Daily Echo: “He’s done very well in a short space of time.

“An attacking full-back and has impressed me in that sense. He’s still young in his age and inexperience.

“But I suspect he’s going to get game time this year and hopefully he can grab that with both hands and take that next leap, which is from a player that is developing or a player that’s getting bits of games, to one which can really grasp that.

“Hopefully he can do that.”

Zemura made five senior team appearances last season, featuring regularly in the U21 squad.

