The Zimbabwean pair of Mcclive Phiri and Walter Musona has been offloaded by South African Premier Soccer League newcomers Sekhukhune United.

The club confirmed the news along with the release of other sixteen players from the squad that won the promotion into the top-flight last season.

Phiri and Musona joined the side in the National First Division in 2020 following their departure at Bidvest Wits and Polokwane City respectively.

The duo’s release comes at a time Sekhukhune have signed several Zimbabwean players.

The have signed Talent Chawapiwa, Charlton Mashumba and veteran midfield workhorse Willard Katsande while Blessing Sarupinda became the latest arrival at the club after completing his move on Tuesday.

Babina Noko is also home to veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini.

They are also linked with club-less Warriors vice captain Ovidy Karuuru, who left relegated Black Leopards after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.