Bournemouth coach Scott Parker says he was impressed by Jordan Zemura’s performance in the English Championship season opener against West Brom on Friday.

Zemura was included in the first XI after Jack Stacey failed to return to full fitness on time following his injury in lats weekend’s EFL Cup encounter against MK Dons.

The defender featured for the entire ninety minutes of the 2-2 draw and played a big role in the team’s second goal.

“I thought he (Zemura) done very well,” Parker told DorsetLive website after the match. “I thought he relished that challenge.

“I thought he was very good going forward, he assisted or certainly had an impact in the goal, the second goal. I thought he defended very well as well to be fair, not the tallest and when the ball is coming in and around the box, you need to have a desire and endeavour about you and he showed that definitely. I was pleased with him.”

