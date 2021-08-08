Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa has reacted to the leading Wigan Athletic for the first time since he was appointed captain of the team.

Darikwa made history three days ago by being named captain of The Latics, becoming the first Zimbabwean to be handed over the captain’s armband at an English team on a permanent basis.

Leam Richardson’s charges kicked off the 2021/22 League One season with a 1-2 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and Darikwa says they were disapointed but will come back stronger.

“We’re disappointed in the dressing room because we felt like we didn’t showcase our best selves but it’s the first game of the season, emotions were high – especially at a stadium like this with the crowd – but I felt all in all we probably didn’t deserve to get anything out of the game. We’ll have a look at it and come back next week,” he told the club’s website.

“I think it was obviously disappointing to lose in the way we did; I thought the penalty was debatable and the set-piece is then disappointing.

“The first game of the season is disappointing to lose but nobody won the league today and nobody got relegated today.

“It’s a new squad, we’re still working on new relationships and building on that.

“There is a lot more to come from us; I think we could have probably got the ball down a bit more today but we will look at it as a squad with the manager and come back next week,” he added.