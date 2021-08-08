The local football family has been robbed of yet another legend- legendary former CAPS United captain Joe ‘Kode’ Mugabe has breathed his last.

Mugabe died in the United Kingdom where he was now based, in the early hours of Sunday, but the cause of his death is still unknown.

He was 53.

Kode joined the Green Machine when he was 14 years old and rose to the senior team. . Since he became part of The Green Machine he was voted as the club’s Player of the Year a record four times in 1993, 1994, 1998 and 2001.

He was part of the trailblazing CAPS class of 1996 and was a Soccer Star of the Year finalist in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.

The Soccer24 family sends its heartfelt condolences to the Mugabe family, CAPS United and the local football-loving public at large, in the wake of this sad news.

