The Warriors technical team, led by coach Zdravko Logarusic, has picked the players that will make up the squad for the upcoming Warriors’ World Cup qualifiers in September.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa in their opening Group G game before travelling to Ghana for their second outing during the same international window. The games were supposed to take place in June but were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare said they have already sent invitation letters and will announce the squad once the clubs confirm the availability of the players.

“We started with the invitation letters,” he said. “When the clubs have responded, we will announce the squad.

“We are, however, in a difficult situation with the COVID-19. FIFA and CAF have not come up with a definite position on how the situation will be handled, say if a club refuses to release a player.”

It’s understood the technical team has retained most players from the initial selection released before the postponement of the games.

The squad had players like Tendayi Darikwa, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Brendan Galloway, Marshall Munetsi, Jordan Zemura and Admiral Muskwe.

Meanwhile, Logarusic flew out to his home country, Croatia, on Friday for a holiday. He is expected to return on time before the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign.