Tendayi Darikwa has changed his jersey number at Wigan Athletic

The defender was given shirt number 2 when he arrived at the Latics in January but has switched to his preferred number 27 in the new season.

The Warriors defender has always used number 27 and wore the shirt during his time at Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Darikwa made history three days ago by being named captain of The Latics, becoming the first Zimbabwean to be handed over the captain’s armband at an English team on a permanent basis.

He led the team in his the first game on Saturday when Wigan lost 2-1 to Sunderland.