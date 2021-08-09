CAPS United have confirmed the death of their junior player Praise Panashe Mupoperi who passed away over the weekend.

He was 17-years old.

In a statement, the club said: “It’s with a heavy and saddened heart to inform the football fraternity and the public in general of the tragic loss of a talented player, Praise Panashe Mupoperi, who was part of the CAPS United Junior teams.

“He passed away late Sunday, the 8th of August 2021. Panashe was 17 years old and was due to write his O’ Level at Marondera High.”

The young right back’s death comes at a time the club has been hit with another tragedy following the death of their former captain Joe Mugabe.

Mugabe died in the United Kingdom where he was now based, in the early hours of Sunday aged 53 years old.