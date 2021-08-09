Warriors star Marvellous Nakamba got rare reviews once again as Aston Villa ended their pre-season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Italian lower league side Salernitana.

The 27-year old midfield-enforcer will be in his third season at Villa Park when the English top-flight roars into life next week and has had a good pre-season, something which has not gone unnoticed by cub correspondent Ashley Preece, who even tips the Zimbabwe international to start against Watford when the Premier League kicks off.

In the player ratings, Preece reiterated the Warriors midfielder’s improvement in confidence, and give him 7 out of 10.

“Another confident display here with Nakamba probably my pick for player of what’s been a disruptive pre-season. The Zimbabwean took up some key positions to stop the Italian side from breaking as Villa pushed bodies forward. Again, he mopped up well while he played a quality vertical pass into Ings’ feet to spring a Villa attack. Nakamba’s nailed-on to start at Watford on Saturday. He’s been impressive this summer,” wrote Preece for the Birmingham Mail.