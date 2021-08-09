Khama Billiat has paid a touching tribute to Willard Katsande who left Kaizer Chiefs to join Sekhukhune United last week.

The two stars played together at Amakhosi for three years and became very close as Katsande helped Billiat to settle at the club.

Posting on Social Media, Khama said: “A brother who gave me support when I needed the most, the protection you gave me from the time we joined Ajax it’s something I didn’t think I was going to have.

“It wasn’t a bloomy start,there are times the terrain was hard for me but you could find a way to tell me how good I am how no mater how tougher it got on the other side.

“You always pushed me and assured me you will do everything to make me get back to the top. I can’t mention enough times at kaizer chiefs and the national team you protected me like your own son.

“You one of the best brothers That gave me comfort in times and ways I never thought, in all fairness i don’t think i have thanked you enough as a brother that has done so much since my day one in South Africa.

“Yet again we part ways on the professional scene as teammates but not as brothers. I will forever wish you the best in all your (endeavors,)your hard work will always be your identity,your selfness will always be your DNA and your Legendary status will always be your key that will unlock new and more avenues in your career!

“A new challenge has been unlocked

See you in the tunnel, see you on the pitch my new opponent.”

Katsande was unveiled at Sekhukhune United last week after signing a two year contract.